Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected a petition seeking protection for a live-in couple after it found the girl was just about 17 years and seven months old. The high court bench of Justice Sumeet Goel said that the courts cannot indirectly approve of such a live-in relationship where a minor is involved. Instead, the single judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC stressed that the courts must remain mindful of the fact that the welfare and well-being of the minor is of paramount consideration. The couple told the court that they have known each other for a long time and are in a live-relationship at present. They had sought a protection order from the court. ‘Alleged Suicide Note Doesn’t Show Serious Fight Between Couple’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Wife Accused of Abetting Husband’s Suicide.

Courts cannot indirectly sanction minor’s live-in relationship: Punjab and Haryana High Courthttps://t.co/UufPKEAoGe — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

