The Supreme Court of India strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks against the judiciary, calling them “highly irresponsible” and driven by a desire for attention. In its order, the court said such comments reflect ignorance about the constitutional role and duties of the judiciary. While refusing to entertain a plea for suo moto contempt action, the court asserted that it is “not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt” under such statements. It warned that hate speech or attempts to spread communal hatred must be met with a firm response. The court emphasised that hate speech undermines dignity, social harmony, and the foundational values of a diverse, equality-driven society. Nishikant Dubey Remarks Against Supreme Court, CJI: SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Against BJP MP Over ‘Contemptuous’ Comments on Judiciary.

Supreme Court Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks As Irresponsible

Supreme Court while refusing to entertain a plea seeking direction to initiate suo moto contempt case against him, it made make it clear that any attempt to spread communal hatred or indulge in hate speech must be dealt with an iron hand. Hate speech cannot be tolerated as it… — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

