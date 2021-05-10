The news about Kohinoor Drive-In Vaccination Centre in Mumbai being closed is fake, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. The civic body also urged people to only trust official authorities.

The Drive’s Very Much On Dear Mumbaikars, This news in @MumbaiLiveNews about Kohinoor Drive-In Vaccination Centre being closed, is absolutely FAKE. The news agency to pull the news down immediately Say NO to #FakeNews & trust only official authorities pic.twitter.com/OFOfCHACSY — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)