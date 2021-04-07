In Lucknow, all government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of COVID-19 infection till 15 April 2021.

लखनऊ में कोविड19 संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण हेतु तत्काल प्रभाव से दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक चिकित्सा, नर्सिंग एवम् पैरा मेडिकल संस्थानों को छोड़ कर समस्त सरकारी, गैर सरकारी अथवा निजी प्रबंधधीन विद्यालय, महाविद्यालय एवम् शैक्षणिक संस्थान एवं कोचिंग संस्थान बंद किए जाते हैं। — DM Lucknow (@AdminLKO) April 7, 2021

