Amid a steep rise of COVID-19 cases in China and many other countries in the world, the Karnataka government has issued new guidelines ahead of the new year celebrations. Karnataka Health Minister said, "Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools&colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions." COVID-19 Scare in India: Four Passengers Test Coronavirus Positive at Delhi and Kolkata Airports.

Karnataka Brings Back Mask Routine:

Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools&colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions: Karnataka Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cUY63BcaRG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

