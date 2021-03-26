COVID-19 Surge: Avoid Palm Sunday Rally, Restrict Gatherings to Less Than 500 Members, Karnataka Central Diocese Tells Presbyters and Deacons

As far as possible, avoid Palm Sunday processions. You're advised to restrict any gathering to less than 500 members. Children & persons above 65 years should be discouraged from attending any public functions & worship services: Karnataka Central Diocese, to Presbyters & Deacons pic.twitter.com/I0HHwFR4Un — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

