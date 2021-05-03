Medical Interns to be Deployed in COVID-19 Management Duties; NEET-PG Exam To Be Postponed For At least 4 Months:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorises keys decisions to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19. NEET-PG Exam to be postponed for at least 4 months: Prime Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 crores (after TDS Rs 1699.50 crores) was released to Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield during May, June & July: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under the supervision of Faculty. BSc/GNM Qualified Nurses to be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses: PMO — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman: Prime Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

