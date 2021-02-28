Schools, colleges, private coaching classes in Pune to remain closed till March 14, due to the rise in COVID19 cases. No public movement expect the essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 Mar: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th Mar, due to the rise in COVID19 cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 Mar: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol pic.twitter.com/ZFPcDRolVx — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)