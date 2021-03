Hotel Taj in Rishikesh Shut Temporarily After 76 People Test Positive for COVID-19:

Hotel Taj in Rishikesh closed for three days by the district administration, after 76 people were found to be #COVID19 positive there. The hotel was sanitised and has been closed as a precautionary measure: Tehri Garhwal SSP, Tripti Bhatt#Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

