As of March 13, which is day 57 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, 15,19,952 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 24,086 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) & 2,87,821 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine: Health Ministry

