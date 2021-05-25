BMC Receives 1 Bid for Pfizer/ AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses and 7 for Sputnik V:

We have received 8 bids in response to BMC Global Expression of Interest for procurement of 1 crore vaccine doses till date. One bid is for Pfizer/AstraZeneca & remaining 7 bids are for Sputnik: Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner (1/2)#Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)