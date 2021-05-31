Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over Differential COVID-19 Vaccine Pricing:

Supreme Court hears issues relating to COVID19, asks the Centre about rationale for dual price policy for vaccines SC says there needs to be one price for vaccines across the nation, also pulls up Centre on procurement of vaccines & mandatory registration on CoWIN app pic.twitter.com/9GQcCPSkgz — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)