Vaccine shortage is only because of Narendra Modi. He placed order late, we don't have transparency. They lie to people that after first dose, take second dose after 4 weeks. Then it got postponed to 6 weeks, now it's 12-16 weeks. It shows their policy paralysis: Asaduddin Owaisi.

Vaccine shortage is only because of Narendra Modi. He placed order late, we don't have transparency. They lie to people that after first dose, take second dose after 4 weeks. Then it got postponed to 6 weeks, now it's 12-16 weeks. It shows their policy paralysis: Asaduddin Owaisi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)