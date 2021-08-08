Chandigarh, August 8: The Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID-19 restrictions till August 23 with certain relaxations. As per the revised COVID-19 guidelines, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and swimming pools are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity. All shops and malls are also allowed tom operation with social disytancing norms.

Here Is The Order By The Haryana Government:

