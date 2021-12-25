The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said, a total of 415 Omicron cases were reported in 17 States and UTs in India so far. At least 115 have recovered. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infection with 108, followed by Delhi with 79.

COVID19 | A total of 415 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/DXuW4LBTeT — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)