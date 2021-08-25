New Delhi, August 25: COVID-19 vaccination crossed 600 million mark (60 crore) in India on Wednesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the information while addressing a press briefing. The Centre said, "The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country."

COVID19 | India crosses 600 million (60 crore) vaccination mark, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (file photo) pic.twitter.com/yEYmtwFLuf — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)