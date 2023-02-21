Youtube influencer Sapna Gill has filed a fresh complaint against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after she was granted bail. While talking to ANI, Gill said "we didn’t beat anyone, neither we asked money. They put the wrong allegations about us. I didn’t ask for any selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video. I saw that they were beating my friend." The influencer further alleged that she and her friends tried to stop them at Airport. Prithvi and his friend called the crowd and tried to run. They were aggressive and drunk. They apologized to us. But on February 16, I got to know that FIR has been filed against me, so I also submitted a complaint on February 20. Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Will Be Filed Today, Says Sapna Gill's Lawyer.

Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row:

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy | We didn’t beat anyone, neither we asked money. They put the wrong allegations about us. I didn’t ask for any selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video. I saw that they were beating my friend: Sapna Gill https://t.co/PRfuVy0LNipic.twitter.com/Uuwt1JDbK1 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

'They Were drunk and Aggressive', Says Sapna Gill:

We tried to stop them at Airport. Prithvi & his friend called the crowd and tried to run. They were aggressive and drunk. They apologized to us. But on Feb 16, I got to know that FIR has been filed against me, so I also submitted a complaint on Feb 20: Sapna Gill pic.twitter.com/c61Jyz5GgF — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

