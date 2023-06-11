As Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, tidal waves and rain hit Mumbai today, June 11. Pictures and videos of tidal waves and rains lashing the maximum city due to cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea have gone viral on social media. Another video showing the high tide at Dwarka due to cyclone Biparhoy has also gone viral. As per the latest update, Cyclone Biparjoy, which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: IMD Issues ‘Thunderstorm’ Alert in Coastal Maharashtra in Next 3-4 Hours Amid Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Arabian Sea.

Tidal Waves and Rain Hit Mumbai

#WATCH | Tidal waves and rain hit Mumbai due to cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' in Arabian Sea pic.twitter.com/BehVpPrqVA — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

High tide witnessed at Dwarka

#WATCH | High tide witnessed at Dwarka as 'Biparjoy' turns into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, to cross Gujarat coast on 15th June pic.twitter.com/P16sK8vn3z — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)