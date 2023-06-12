The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Western Railway on Monday said that 67 trains have been cancelled in view of cyclone Biparjoy. The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and is expected to hit south-southwest Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. As per the weather agency IMD, cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between the Kutch district in Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15. Cyclone Biparjoy in Mumbai: City Braces for Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, NDRF Deploys Two Additional Teams As Precautionary Measure.

List of Trains Cancelled

67 trains have been cancelled, in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy' says CPRO Western Railway. pic.twitter.com/Pe44DJgdqn — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

