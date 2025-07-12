Western Railway will carry out a night Jumbo Block between Santacruz and Goregaon on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, July 12-13, 2025, to undertake critical maintenance of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment. The block will be in effect for 3 hours 30 minutes, from 12:30 am to 4:00 am, affecting Up fast and 5th lines. During this period, Up fast trains will be diverted to the slow line between Goregaon and Mahim. However, there will be no block during daytime hours on Sunday, July 13, ensuring normal suburban train services for commuters during the day. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 13, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Mumbai Local Train Update

