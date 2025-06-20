Local train services on Mumbai's Western Railway will be affected as the railways have announced a night block of three and a half hours. According to the notification, there will be a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on Western Railway on the intervening night of Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22. The Western Railway said that a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP fast lines from 23:15 hours to 02.45 hours and Down fast lines from 00:45 hours to 04:15 hours between Borivali and Bhayandar stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. It is also stated that all fast-line trains will be run on slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali. Some Up and Down local trains will remain cancelled due to the night block. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Bhayandar and Borivali Stations

