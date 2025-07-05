Local train services on Mumbai's Western Line are likely to be affected as the Western Railway has announced a night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations. According to the announcement, there will be a four-hour jumbo block on Western line's UP fast and Down fast lines from 00:15 hours to 04.15 hours. The night block will be undertaken between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations on the intervening night of today, July 5, and Sunday, July 6. Western Railway said that the jumbo block is being carried out for maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 6, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Mumbai Central and Mahim Stations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)