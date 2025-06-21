Western Railway will undertake a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar on the intervening night of June 21-22, 2025, to carry out essential maintenance of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment. The UP fast lines will be blocked from 11:15 PM to 2:45 AM, and the Down fast lines from 12:45 AM to 4:15 AM. During this period, all fast trains will be diverted to slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali. Some UP and Down local trains will also be cancelled. Mega Block on Sunday, June 22, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Local Train Update

To carry out maintenance work, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP fast lines from 23:15 hrs to 02.45 hrs & Down fast lines from 00:45 hrs to 04:15 hrs btwn Borivali & Bhayandar stns in intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 21st / 22nd June, 2025. pic.twitter.com/TSqHvF2vFb — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 20, 2025

