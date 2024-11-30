Cyclone Fengal started making landfall near the Puducherry coast on Saturday evening, November 30. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it would likely take the storm to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three to four hours. A video from Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu showed gusty winds and rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal. More details are awaited. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tamil Nadu on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over Bay of Bengal, Check Real-Time Status.

Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall

VIDEO | Cyclone Fengal begins making landfall. Visuals from Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu.#CycloneFengal (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qDB416j55m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

