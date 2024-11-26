The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert following the intensification of a deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The system, which is moving north-northwest at 12 kmph, is expected to strengthen further over the next 24 hours and could develop into a cyclonic storm. Tamil Nadu is likely to be impacted by the storm by the end of the week. The low-pressure system is gaining strength due to warmer sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, ranging between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. While it is expected to bypass Sri Lanka, the storm is forecast to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the coming days. IMD officials have predicted that the system will intensify into a full-fledged cyclone by November 27. Authorities have issued warnings for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible coastal disruptions in Tamil Nadu. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautionary measures and stay updated on weather advisories. Scroll down to check the real-time status of Cyclone Fengal. Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall, CM MK Stalin Holds High-Level Meeting Over Precautionary Measures.

Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy

Cyclone Fengal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)