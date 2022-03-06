Dainik Bhaskar group will not publish descriptions about physical attributes such as skin tone or complexion of girls in their matrimonial advertisements, said Sudhir Agarwal, MD of the D B Corp Ltd. Dainik Bhaskar will refrain from using words such as fair, dark, etc in the ads, he added.

