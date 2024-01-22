Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, announced that the darshan of Ram Lalla will commence from tomorrow, January 23. The announcement comes after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, marking a significant moment for devotees. Ram Lalla Idol HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: PM Modi Unveils Ram Lalla Murti After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ram Lalla Darshan from Tomorrow

#WATCH | "The darshan of Ram Lalla will begin tomorrow...," says Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das after 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/EEgMOZ8x3H — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

