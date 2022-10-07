A plea has been filed in Mumbai's Bombay High Court to investigate Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and others of his faction of Shiv Sena alleging money laundering over expenditure of Rs. 10 crores or more during his Dusshera rally. The rebel camp's Dussehra rally was held on October 5 at BKC Ground in Mumbai. Dasara Melava 2022, Eknath Shinde Speech: Maharashtra CM Says ‘Uddhav Thackeray Asked Me About Anand Dighe's Property After His Death’.

Check Tweet:

JustIN - Plea filed in #BombayHighCourt to investigate CM #EknathShinde & othrs alleging money laundering over expenditure of "Rs. 10 crore or more" during his Dusshera rally. pic.twitter.com/7oitIbJrfW — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)