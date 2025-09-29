A man fell victim to a dating app scam at "The Hyper Cafe" in Karkardooma, Delhi, after meeting a woman he connected with on a mobile dating app. The victim was presented with an inflated bill of INR 48,349 despite not ordering anything himself, highlighting the excessive billing tactics reportedly used by the café. He alleged a woman-staff nexus, claiming the woman and café employees conspired to trap him and intimidate him with threats of false sexual assault. The victim said he was forcibly restrained, his phone was accessed, and he was made to transfer INR 36,000 via GPay. Following the incident, he contacted the police, who suggested a partial settlement of INR 10,000 to close the case. Is The Godfather Club in Mumbai's Andheri West Involved in Dating App Scam? Men Lose INR 23K to 61K in Excessive Bills After Getting Conned by Woman They Met on Tinder, Bumble.

Man Trapped in Delhi's 'The Hyper Cafa', Forced to Pay INR 36,000

DELHI DATING APP SCAM REPEAT OFFENDER : THE HYPERCAFE, KARKARDOOMA BILL AMOUNT : 48,349 MAN THREATENED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, HANDS TIED, FORCED TO TRANSFER 36000 @DCPEastDelhi @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi How long will you allow these criminals to continue their daylight loot quite… pic.twitter.com/8lA9P2iP9y — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

