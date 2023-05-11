According to the Calcutta High Court, a death brought on by a mosquito bite wouldn't be considered as an ‘accident’ and wouldn't be eligible for coverage under the "Accident" insurance. The bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya affirmed the judgement of an insurance company that denied its obligation due to the petitioner's son's death from dengue, noting that any condition brought on by a mosquito bite cannot be referred to be an accident. Accident Claims: Does Third Party Insurance Cover Pillion Rider? Supreme Court Refers the Matter to Larger Bench.

Death Caused by Mosquito Bite Not an Accident, Says Court

