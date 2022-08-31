The Supreme court bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath while considering a contention raised in a Special Leave Petition that a pillion rider on a motorcycle is not a third party, therefore, the insurance company is not liable to indemnify the insured on account of the injuries or death of such pillion rider, has referred these questions to a larger bench. Initially, pillion riders not even covered under motor insurance. Now, under third party insurance, a pillion rider on a motorcycle can make a claim and ask for compensation, should s/he suffer from injury when the two-wheeler meets with an accident.

