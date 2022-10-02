A 6-year-old boy was allegedly killed by two drug addicts in the Lodhi colony area of south Delhi. The body of the child was found late on Saturday evening. According to the police, one of the accused claimed to have had a vision in which he was killing a kid. When he woke up, he dragged the 6-year-old-child away with the help of the second accused and committed the crime to fulfil the vision. They were reportedly intoxicated the whole time. Both the accused have been arrested.

Delhi | 2 men working at an under-construction building site under Lodhi Colony PS limits were arrested for sliting the throat of a 6-yr-old child known to them. They were in a disoriented state stated that they had a vision that god wants them to slit throat of a child: Police — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

