A massive fire broke out on Thursday at a club in the Punjabi Bagh area in New Delhi. Police officials said that 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused off. No casualties were reported.

Check tweet:

Delhi | A massive fire breaks out at a club in the Punjabi Bagh area. 12 fire tenders had arrived at the spot. Fire has been doused off. No casualties were reported: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

