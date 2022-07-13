In a shocking incident, an Indian couple that arrived from Vietnam on Wednesday was arrested and 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags were seized. Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport & General said. "They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh."

Delhi | An Indian couple that arrived from Vietnam was nabbed & 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags seized. They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh: Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport & General

