The Delhi government on Wednesday notified new rates of auto-taxi fare. The auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that the fare per km will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5. As per reports, Passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Earlier, the fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. On the other hand, AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km. Delhi Auto Rickshaw, Taxi Fares Hiked: AAP Government Approves Revised Rates in View of Rising CNG Prices.

Check Tweet:

