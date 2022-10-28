Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday approved the revised fare for auto rickshaws and taxis. The government decided to hike fare rates in the wake of rising CNG fares in the national capital over the last few months. Meanwhile, new fares for auto rickshaws and taxis shall be applicable once they are notified in the coming weeks. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'God Sent Me To Finish Off the Descendants of Kansa' After Posters in Gujarat Call Him ‘Anti-Hindu’ (Video).

Delhi Govt Approves Hike in Fares of Auto Rickshaw, Taxi:

Delhi government approves revised fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AhukmleoBv — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

