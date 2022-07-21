The counting of votes for the Presidential election is all set to begin at 11 am today. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Parliament ahead of counting. In the Presidential Elections 2022, BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Counting of votes for the Presidential election to begin at 11am today, preparations underway at Parliament pic.twitter.com/Zr0yCCqnbk — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

