A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the police to withdraw prosecution against former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid in a 2019 sedition case over her tweets about the Indian Army, as per ANI. Rashid had alleged in an August 18, 2019 tweet that Army personnel tortured four men in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, an allegation strongly refuted by the Army as “baseless and unverified.” The Delhi Police had registered a sedition case against her in September 2019, based on a complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava. In 2023, Delhi LG VK Saxena sanctioned her prosecution, citing seriousness of allegations. However, the court has now permitted the case’s withdrawal, effectively bringing the legal proceedings against Rashid to an end. Shehla Rashid Terms FIR Against Her 'Frivolous', Says Sedition Case An Attempt to Silence Her .

Delhi Court Allows Police To Withdraw Prosecution Of Shehla Rashid

Delhi's Patiala House Court has accepted Delhi Police's application to withdraw the prosecution of former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid, in connection with 2019 sedition case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hLDVhG2LpY — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)