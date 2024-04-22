A Delhi Court declined a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to Jail Authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult his doctor through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level. Meanwhile, the Court directed that requisite medical treatment should be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by the AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist. For the unversed, Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in relation to the alleged involvement in Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Tihar Superintendent: Delhi CM Says Statements Made by Prison Administration Are False, Claims Requesting Insulin Daily, Say AAP Sources.

Delhi Court Rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Plea to Consult His Doctor Daily

Meanwhile Court directed that requisite medical treatment should be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by the AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist. — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)