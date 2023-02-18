Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday took to Twitter and said that he has been summoned by CBI again. It seems the AAP leader has been summoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia said that CBI called him to their Headquarters tomorrow, February 19. In his tweet, the AAP leader also said that he has always cooperated with the investigation agency and will continue to do so. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Seizes Computer From Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s Office.

Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI

Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweets that he has been summoned by CBI to their Headquarters tomorrow, February 19. He tweets that he has always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/3uIJDkg5zL — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

