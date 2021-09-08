The Delhi government has banned Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital. No one will be allowed to set up tent or pandal for installation of Ganesh idols. No permission will be granted for social or religious procession.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places in the national capital in view of COVID-19; advises people to celebrate the festival at home pic.twitter.com/94gOpKybAw — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)