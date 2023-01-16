Fire has broken out on fifth floor of a building in Delhi’s Shakarpur area. Police and fire tenders are present on the spot and are trying to douse the flames. Details on casualties are yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited. Andhra Pradesh: Several Vehicles Parked in Kancharapalem Police Station Premises Catch Fire, Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire:

Delhi | Fire breaks out on the fifth floor of a building in Shakarpur area. Six fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

