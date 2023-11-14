A fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi on Monday night, November 13. One woman died in the incident, while the fire fighters managed to rescue at least 26 people and douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Delhi's Shakarpur

#WATCH | One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/XbKZ0TG56j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

