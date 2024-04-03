The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 3 reserved order on the petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in money laundering case in connection with the alleged Excise Policy scam. Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested on March 21. Subsequently, the trial court remanded him in judicial custody until April 15. Arvind Kejriwal Begins Day In Prison By Sweeping His Cell, AAP Alleges Threat To Delhi CM's Health. Delhi Court Reserves Order on CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging Arrest, ED Remand:

Delhi High Court reserves order on the petition moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and ED remand granted by the trial court pic.twitter.com/hDvkcEFIFD — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

