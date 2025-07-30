Recently, a Delhi court restrained a woman from stalking and harassing a married man who refused to have physical relations with her. Rohini court judge Renu in her order said that the woman, who is also married, cannot come within 300 metres of the man's lat or contact him and his family members in any way. "Defendants are also restrained from stalking, harassing, or following the Plaintiff [man] or any member of his family either in person or through any means of communication, including electronic, telephonic, or social media platforms. Defendants are further restrained from making any attempt to contact the Plaintiff or his family members, directly or indirectly, including through third parties," the Court ordered. According to the details of the case, the man told the court that the woman continued to stalk him and his children on social media after he allegedly rejected her proposal in 2022. He also said that the woman even visited his flat and pressured him to have physical relations with her. The man also told the court that the defendant threatened to commit suicide if he continued to ignore her. Friendship Doesn’t Grant Right to Have Sex, Says Delhi High Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping Minor.

Woman Cannot Come Within 300 Metres of the Man's House, Says Delhi Court

A Delhi court recently restrained a woman from stalking and harassing a married man who refused to have physical relations with her. The Court said the woman cannot come within 300 metres of the man's house or contact him in any manner. Read the details:… pic.twitter.com/2ofQwEXrbM — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) July 30, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

