A Delhi-Imphal IndiGo flight 6E 5118 made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, today, July 17, as the pilots detected a minor technical snag soon after take-off. An IndiGo Spokesperson said that the pilots decided to turn back as a precautionary step. "In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter," the statement added. IndiGo also apologised for the inconvenience and said that the "safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance" to them. Goa-Bound Indigo Flight 6E 6271 From Delhi Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport, Sources Say ‘Diversion Made Due to Engine Failure’.

Delhi-Imphal Indigo Flight 6E 5118 Lands After Developing Technical Snag

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. In line with the… pic.twitter.com/ogS7pZLWGa — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)