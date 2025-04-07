Panic gripped Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 1 metro station on Monday as a man attempted suicide by jumping from the station's structure, leaving bystanders in shock. The individual was seen clinging to the station railing for nearly an hour before plunging down, despite police efforts to intervene. Metro services were briefly disrupted as authorities tried to manage the tense situation. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital; his condition remains unknown. Police have launched a probe to identify the man and uncover the reasons behind the drastic step. Delhi Metro Passengers Seen Jumping Over Automatic Fare Collection Gates To Exit at Jama Masjid Station, DMRC Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Metro Suicide Attempt:

#BREAKING A person attempted suicide by jumping from Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 metro station. The injured person has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/U9K8uQxhxD — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

Man Jumps Off Delhi Metro Station, Injured

Dramatic Scenes at #DelhiMetro: Man Jumps After Clinging to Mayur Vihar Station for an Hour | #VIDEO pic.twitter.com/CZZ48V6CEE — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

