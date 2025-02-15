The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded to a viral video showing passengers jumping over automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line on February 13, 2025. In a statement on X, DMRC clarified that the incident was a “momentary reaction” due to a temporary surge in passengers. Security personnel and staff were present to manage the situation, ensuring it remained under control. DMRC assured that such instances are uncommon and urged commuters to follow proper exit protocols. The video, widely circulated on social media, raised concerns about fare evasion and security. Authorities are reviewing measures to prevent such incidents in the future. After Bengaluru, Delhi Metro Planning for a Fare Hike? Here’s What DMRC Says.

Delhi Metro Viral Video

OMG! Can't believe that Delhi Metro security allows this to happen in broad daylight. This may be a trial, its execution on any crucial day can endanger many lives. pic.twitter.com/5sup6KU2kY — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) February 15, 2025

DMRC Responds

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025. There was a temporary… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2025

