Delhi Police set up barricades in the vicinity of AICC headquarters at Akbar road ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning in National Herald Case by the ED. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders & party's MPs are likely to gather at the AICC office to show solidarity with Gandhi.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Morning visuals from Akbar road where Delhi Police has set up barricades in the vicinity of AICC headquarters Senior Congress leaders & party's MPs to gather at AICC office as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case today pic.twitter.com/3nq0tNRfUl — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

