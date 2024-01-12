Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an interstate illegal arms and ammunition supply racket by arresting three of its members, said police. 12 semi-automatic pistols have also been recovered from the possession of the accused. The three accused, including a former state level athlete had procured the firearms from Madhya Pradesh, which were to be supplied in Delhi-NCR. According to police, over 150 weapons were supplied by the trio in last three years. Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Arms Trafficking Syndicate Operating From Madhya Pradesh, Notorious Supplier Who Smuggled Over 1,500 Weapons Arrested.

Three Men Arrested in Connection With Illegal Firearms Trafficking:

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an interstate illegal firearms syndicate with the arrest of three notorious firearms suppliers, including a former state-level athlete. 12 semi-automatic pistols recovered from their possession. The accused persons had procured the firearms… — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

